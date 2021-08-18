Flash Flood Warning from WED 8:48 AM MST until WED 12:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 848 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in a rapid rise in

upper portions of Campaign Creek. The flash flood can contain

boulders, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Reevis Mountain School, low water crossings along J-Bar Road and

Roosevelt Estates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE