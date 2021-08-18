Flash Flood Warning from WED 6:09 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from WED 6:09 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 609 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Estrella Mountain Park, Estrella
Sailport, Phoenix International Raceway, Estrella Mountain Ranch
and Rainbow Valley.
Runoff from earlier storms may flood low water crossings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE