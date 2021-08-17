Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 732 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan

Air Force Base, moving northeast at 10 mph. There have been multiple

reports of wind damage.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,

Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH