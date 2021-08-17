Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1209 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station to near

Cotton Center to near Gila Bend to 9 miles southwest of Big Horn to

near Kaka, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Palo

Verde, Big Horn, Cotton Center, Liberty, Estrella Sailport, Estrella

Mountain Park, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Estrella

Mountain Ranch and Bosque.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 100 and 173.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 41.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 16, and between mile markers

119 and 153.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH