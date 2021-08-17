Flood Warning from TUE 9:28 AM MST until TUE 3:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 928 AM MST, Gage reports indicated elevated flow through the

Brawley Wash from heavy rain overnight. A second increase has been

noted near Three Points, with flow back up to 13.5 feet. Brawley

Wash at Milewide Rd was on the way up at 3.7 feet, with the flood

wave reaching the Santa Cruz river in Pinal county by late

afternoon. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture

Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

