Flood Warning from TUE 3:24 AM MST until TUE 9:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 324 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to

thunderstorms along the Brawley Wash. Flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly along the Brawley Wash near Three

Points. The current stage at Three Points is 14.2 feet and rising,

with flood stage at 15.0 feet. The flood wave will move downstream

to Milewide Road at the Brawley Wash in approximately 6 hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture

Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&