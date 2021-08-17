Flood Warning from TUE 12:51 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST Tuesday.

* At 1251 PM MST, emergency management reported flows in the Greene

Wash resulting in the closure of Sunland Gin Rd south of Arizona

City. Continued runoff from last night’s storms and any additional

rainfall today will lead to continued flooding in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chui-Chu, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&