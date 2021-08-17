Flood Advisory from TUE 7:44 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&