Flood Advisory from TUE 7:33 PM MST until TUE 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 733 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque

Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation

Area, Tucson International Airport and Saguaro National Park East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&