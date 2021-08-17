Flash Flood Warning from TUE 6:26 AM MST until TUE 12:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1230 PM MST Tuesday.
* At 626 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly within Pinto Creek and nearby areas.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Top-Of-The-World and Roosevelt Estates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE