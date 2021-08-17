Flash Flood Warning from TUE 12:13 AM MST until TUE 3:15 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from TUE 12:13 AM MST until TUE 3:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 315 AM MST.
* At 1213 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED