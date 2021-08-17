Flash Flood Warning from TUE 12:09 AM MST until TUE 8:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1209 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport,

Olberg, Bapchule, Freeman, Blackwater, Ak-Chin Village, Mobile,

Santan and Sacaton.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 169 and 178.

AZ Route 347 near mile marker 161…and

between mile markers 164 and 172.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 150.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 142 and 151.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 28.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek, West Prong Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and Waterman

Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE