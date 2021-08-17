Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:45 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:45 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES…
At 1253 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms earlier had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain had fallen.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy
rainfall.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and
Catalina State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED