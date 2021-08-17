Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1253 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms earlier had

produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain had fallen.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and

Catalina State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED