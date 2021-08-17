Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY…

At 106 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the earlier heavy rain

has diminished to light to locally moderate. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain may have fallen across the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eloy, Saddlebrooke, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock,

Cactus Forest, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED