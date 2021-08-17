Flash Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until TUE 8:30 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Woodbury burn scar in…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 830 AM MST.
* At 552 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Woodbury. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Woodbury Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument and Roosevelt Estates.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 188 between mile markers 233 and 242.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Barranca Creek, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Salt River, Reavis Creek,
Pine Creek, Campaign Creek, Tonto Creek, Tortilla Creek and Burnt
Corral Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Woodbury Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE