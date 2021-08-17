Dust Storm Warning from TUE 12:01 AM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 1201 AM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Palo Verde to near Bosque to 10 miles south of Freeman, moving

southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 116.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 95 and 150.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 29.

Locations impacted include…

Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Tonopah, Estrella, Palo Verde,

Perryville, Big Horn, Bosque, Cotton Center, Liberty, Kaka, Painted

Rock Dam, Freeman and Gila Bend Auxiliary Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for;

south central and southeastern Arizona.