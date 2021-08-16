Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST

FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY…

At 743 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickiwan, or 16

miles east of Ajo, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Charco 27 and Gunsight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH