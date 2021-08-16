Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST

FOR NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 719 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located north of Tubac

around Amado and Interstate 17, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Interstate 17 near Amado and Tubac, and Tumacacori.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH