Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for
southeastern Arizona.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.