Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

southeastern Arizona.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Tucson.