Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 4:44 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 4:44 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast
of Solomon, or 18 miles southeast of Safford, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southeastern Graham County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH