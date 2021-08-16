Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 11:41 PM MST until TUE 12:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1140 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near White Tank Mountain Park to near Palo Verde to

10 miles northeast of Cotton Center to near Estrella to 11 miles

west of Chui-Chu, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Gila Bend, Tonopah,

Cashion, Maricopa, Estrella, Arizona City, Litchfield Park, Palo

Verde, White Tank Mountain Park, Big Horn and Cotton Center.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 89 and 131.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 100 and 176.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH