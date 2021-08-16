Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:30 AM MST

Updated
Last updated today at 12:26 am
11:54 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST
FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTY…

At 1153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Arizona City, or 19 miles south of Casa Grande, moving southwest at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

