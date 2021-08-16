Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:30 AM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:30 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST
FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTY…
At 1153 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Arizona City, or 19 miles south of Casa Grande, moving southwest at 5
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East
Chui-Chu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH