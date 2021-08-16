Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 10:54 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 1054 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Deer Valley Airport to Arizona State

Fairgrounds to South Phoenix to 6 miles east of Bapchule, moving

southwest at 30 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR PHOENIX METRO AREA.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache

Junction and El Mirage.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 117 and 204.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 237.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 178.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…DESTRUCTIVE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…80 MPH