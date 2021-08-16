Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST

FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1039 PM MST, several severe thunderstorms were impacting

Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. Additional storms were impacting

Kearny and Kelvin. Movement of storms is generally to the south at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville,

Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Cactus Forest, Campo Bonito, Kelvin,

Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and San Carlos Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH