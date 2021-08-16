Flood Advisory from MON 4:38 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional

Airport, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Fort

Thomas, Franklin, Swift Trail Junction, Guthrie, Three Way, Frye

Mesa Dam and Mount Graham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

