Flood Advisory from MON 3:06 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of North Central Graham and Northwestern

Greenlee Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&