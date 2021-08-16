Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from MON 3:06 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST

3:06 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Greenlee

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Northwestern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Graham and Northwestern
Greenlee Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

