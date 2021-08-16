Flash Flood Warning from MON 11:56 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, Blackwater,

Randolph, La Palma, Arizola, Toltec, Coolidge Airport, Magma,

Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Valley Farms and Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 138.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 159 and 168.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 134.

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 189 and 198.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 212 and 216.

AZ Route 287 between mile markers 111 and 120.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 162 and 163.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE