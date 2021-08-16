Flash Flood Warning from MON 11:26 PM MST until TUE 7:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1126 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, San Tan

Mountain Park, Chandler Heights, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,

Seville, Gold Camp and Queen Valley.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 near mile marker 210…and

near mile marker 211.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE