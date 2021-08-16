Flash Flood Warning from MON 11:07 PM MST until TUE 7:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 AM MST Tuesday.

* At 1107 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Goldfield, Lost Dutchman State Park,

Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 28 and 32.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 189 and 198.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt River, First Water Creek and Bulldog Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Action Stage has been reached. Flowing water anticipated to impact

low water crossings along Weekes Wash. Expect one or more low water

crossings to be impassible.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE