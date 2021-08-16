Flash Flood Warning from MON 10:48 PM MST until TUE 6:45 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning from MON 10:48 PM MST until TUE 6:45 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Sawtooth burn scar in…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 AM MST Tuesday.
* At 1048 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Sawtooth and Superstition Burn Scars. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Sawtooth. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Sawtooth
and Superstition Burn Scars.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Sawtooth Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp and Superstition Mountains.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 202 and 208…and
near mile marker 209.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Barge Creek, La, First Water Creek and Tortilla Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Sawtooth and Superstition Burn Scars. Severe debris
flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may
be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to
safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE