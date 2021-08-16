Dust Storm Warning from MON 11:04 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until midnight MST.

* At 1103 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Tolleson to near South Mountain Park to 7 miles west of Sun Lakes

to 7 miles west of Blackwater, moving southwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Emergency Management.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 103 and 142, and between mile

markers 159 and 204.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 197 and 199.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 112 and 178.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa

Grande, Coolidge, Tolleson, Gila Bend, Laveen, Cashion, Sun Lakes,

Maricopa and Estrella.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for;

south central and southeastern Arizona.