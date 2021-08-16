Dust Advisory from MON 10:38 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 1038 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Gilbert City Hall to near San Tan Mountain Park to Magma, moving

southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 160 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 159 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 167.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes,

Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, San Tan Village Mall,

San Tan Valley, Seville and Bapchule.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for;

south central and southeastern Arizona.