Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 1019 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Queen Valley,

or near Gold Canyon, moving southwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Queen

Valley, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman

State Park, Goldfield and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 229.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 143 and 150.

AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH