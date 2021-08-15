Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST

FOR GILA…MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles

northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument,

Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt

Estates.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile

markers 256 and 264.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH