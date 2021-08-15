Flood Advisory from SUN 10:58 PM MST until MON 2:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1058 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold

Canyon, Queen Creek, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa

Gateway Airport, Freestone Park, San Tan Village Mall, Falcon

Field Airport, Gilbert City Hall, Usery Mountain Park, Downtown

Mesa, Chandler City Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Fiesta Mall and Mesa

Riverview Mall.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&