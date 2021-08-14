Flood Advisory from SAT 5:35 AM MST until SAT 8:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 AM MST.

* At 535 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to locally heavy rain continuing across eastern Pima

county, including the greater Tucson area. This will cause urban

and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley,

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Three Points,

Avra Valley, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and Tucson

International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&