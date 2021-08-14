Flood Advisory from SAT 5:32 PM MST until SAT 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia Oik and

Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

