Flood Advisory from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST

4:40 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 440 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Vamori, Cowlic, Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

