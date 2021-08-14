Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from SAT 4:36 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International Airport, and San
Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

