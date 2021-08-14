Flood Advisory from SAT 4:11 AM MST until SAT 8:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 AM MST.

* At 411 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over eastern and northeast portions of the Tohono

O’Odham Nation. This will cause small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sil Nakya Wash, Aguirre Wash, Blanco Wash, Pan Tak Wash, House

Wash, San Vicente Wash, Anegan Wash, Brawley Wash and Mendoza Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

