Flood Advisory from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SAT 3:23 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms across the Catalina
and Rincon Mountains. This precipitation is expected to move into
the Tucson Metro area over the next 1-2 hours. Minor flooding of
roadways and low water crossings is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Mount
Lemmon/Summerhaven, Saguaro National Park East, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Rita Ranch, Seven Falls and
Redington.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&