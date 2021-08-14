Flood Advisory from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already
occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points, and Summit.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&