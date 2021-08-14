Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY…
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
showers and thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across northeast
portions of the Tucson Metro. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE