Flash Flood Warning from SAT 2:19 PM MST until SAT 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 219 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Oracle area. A

trained spotter reported just under 2 inches in the last hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE