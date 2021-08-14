Flash Flood Warning from SAT 1:19 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 119 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts

up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 218 and 227.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 162 and 167.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE