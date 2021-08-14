Flash Flood Warning until SAT 4:30 AM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 4:30 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…
At 202 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Florence, Superior, Queen Creek, Florence
Junction, Queen Valley, Magma, and San Tan Valley.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Queen Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE