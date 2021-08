Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

439 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA

PIMA

IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA

COCHISE SANTA CRUZ

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DOUGLAS, NOGALES, SIERRA VISTA,

AND TUCSON.