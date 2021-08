Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 6:55 PM MST until SAT 3:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

439 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL ARIZONA

GILA

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA

MARICOPA

IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA

PINAL

IN SOUTHWEST ARIZONA

YUMA

IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA

LA PAZ

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, BRENDA,

CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, FORTUNA FOOTHILLS,

HARCUVAR, JAKES CORNER, KOHLS RANCH, LIGURTA, MESA, PARKER,

PAYSON, PHOENIX, PUNKIN CENTER, QUARTZSITE, RYE, SALOME,

STAR VALLEY, TONTO VILLAGE, VICKSBURG, VICKSBURG JUNCTION,

AND YUMA.