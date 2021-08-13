Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA…WEST

CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

730 PM MST…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still

possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for

southeastern Arizona.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Tucson.