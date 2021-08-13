Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 7:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 7:30 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA…WEST
CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
730 PM MST…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still
possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for
southeastern Arizona.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.